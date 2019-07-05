Are We At Risk? Detroit Runs And Hides While China Is Pushing The Industry Foward

Five years into its plan to reinvent itself as the dominant global technology leader, China has raced far ahead of others on electric-vehicle sales, forged into automated-vehicle development and led the way on deployment of next-generation cellular infrastructure.

"The Chinese are clearly on the offensive," said Michael Dunne, CEO of ZoZo Go, a consulting firm that advises American companies looking to do business in China. On the other hand, "If you look at the Detroit automakers, over the past five years, it's more or less been a theme of retreat," he said.



User Comments

Truthy

Or, the US allows the market to determine winners. Microsoft, Google, Apple, Amazon are all American companies that are successful through innovation, not because the government decided how to proceed.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/7/2019 10:07:53 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

And Trump is tripping US automakers as they were making great headway in China. The tariffs come at an inopportune time. They are surrendering hard won marketshare that will be nearly impossible to get back.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 5/7/2019 10:13:34 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

