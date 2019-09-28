Are We In A Collector Car BUBBLE? Is A 1997 Acura Integra Type R REALLY Worth $82,000?

OK. This is definitely a topic that needs revisiting, Spies.



Nearly one year ago I asked if there was a bubble for certain used vehicles. We're talking rare metal with niche audiences.



And the more auctions I see, whether its Barrett-Jackson, Bring A Trailer, RM Sothebys or Bonhams, I can't help but wonder if this thing is going to pop sooner or later. Take, for example, the latest sale.



A 1997 Acura Integra Type R, with 6,000 miles, sold yesterday for a whopping $82,000. Yes, you're reading that correctly.



8-2-0-0-0.



I could understand $40,000 and maybe even $50,000. But $82,000? You've got to be kidding me.



So, Spies, I have to ask AGAIN: Are we in a collector car BUBBLE? Is this thing going to pop? Is an Integra Type R really worth $82,000?







This 1997 Acura Integra Type R is one of 320 US-market examples built for the model year and was purchased new by the seller at Mungenast Acura of St. Louis, Missouri. Finished in Championship White over a black fabric interior, the car shows just 6k miles and is powered by a 1.8-liter VTEC inline-four paired with a close-ratio five-speed manual transmission. A new timing belt, tensioner, and water pump were installed in July 2019, and this ITR is now being offered for sale with its original window sticker, maintenance records, factory manuals, period literature, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Missouri title in the seller’s name.



