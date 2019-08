View this post on Instagram

Just arrived! New 2019 Porsche Panamera Turbo in Paint to Sample Dark Olive Metallic. Black/saddle brown full leather and paldao wood trim. Dark Olive is easily the most difficult color to capture accurately. Of the 20+ photos I took, only about three showed any hint of green. Unless you’re in direct sunlight, it looks black in photographs. But in person, the dark olive is much more pronounced and looks terrific. I’ve always liked dark greens paired with dark brown or espresso leather interiors.... it’s a very elegant combination.