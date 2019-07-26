As Anti-Collision Technology Becomes The Norm, Insurance Companies Ignore Discounts For It

Automakers are accelerating the rollout of technology designed to avoid crashes, but insurance companies are waving a caution flag at consumers eyeing discounts for buying collision-avoiding brakes or automated cruise control.

The global market for advanced driver assistance systems, known in the industry as ADAS, is expected to reach more than $67 billion by 2025, growing more than 10 percent each year. A group of 20 carmakers has pledged to outfit almost every new vehicle with forward collision warning and city-speed automatic emergency braking by 2020.



MDarringer

Insurance companies and the IIHS (their puppet fake research arm) don't care about you beyond ripping you off.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 7/26/2019   

