As Buyers Gobble Up SUVs And Trucks, Automakers Are Back In The Crosshairs Of Climate Policy

BMW said on Friday deliveries by its main luxury brand rose 2% to a record 2,168,516 vehicles last year, thanks to a 21% jump in sales of its “X” branded sport-utility vehicles (SUV) which now make up 44% of the BMW brand’s global sales.



At Mercedes-Benz, the world’s best selling premium car brand, every third luxury car sold last year was an SUV.

Automakers across the world are investing billions in electric vehicles to try to meet tougher emissions regulations. But the jury is out on how many drivers will buy them.

“Consumer preferences for SUVs could offset the benefits from electric cars,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its November World Energy Outlook 2019 report...



User Comments

jeffgall

I keep thinking how much people are hypocrites. They drone on and on about climate change, but opt for heavier, less efficient SUVs.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2020 7:16:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Until or unless it hits most people in their pocketbooks talk is cheap. $6.00 or higher for a gallon of gas would change everything.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 1/11/2020 7:33:57 PM | | Votes: 1   

