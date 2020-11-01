As Buyers Gobble Up SUVs And Trucks, Automakers Are Back In The Crosshairs Of Climate Policy

BMW said on Friday deliveries by its main luxury brand rose 2% to a record 2,168,516 vehicles last year, thanks to a 21% jump in sales of its “X” branded sport-utility vehicles (SUV) which now make up 44% of the BMW brand’s global sales.



At Mercedes-Benz, the world’s best selling premium car brand, every third luxury car sold last year was an SUV.



Automakers across the world are investing billions in electric vehicles to try to meet tougher emissions regulations. But the jury is out on how many drivers will buy them.



“Consumer preferences for SUVs could offset the benefits from electric cars,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned in its November World Energy Outlook 2019 report...



