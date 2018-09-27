As Tesla Model 3 Sales Rise, BMW 3-Series Sales Decline - Care To Guess Why?

Agent009 submitted on 9/27/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:36 AM

0 user comments | Views : 224 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

he Tesla Model 3 has been a huge hit so far – in August it was the fifth best-selling passenger car in the US, nipping at the heels of such perennial favorites as the Camry, Civic, Accord and Corolla.

However, those budget sedans don’t really seem like competitors to Model 3, which is billed as a “luxury” vehicle and carries a much higher price tag.

It’s the small luxury sedans that are generally considered comparable to Tesla’s new EV, and Model 3 is already offering them some serious competition. But is it actually stealing sales from brands such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Lexus, and if so, which ones?

Read Article


As Tesla Model 3 Sales Rise, BMW 3-Series Sales Decline - Care To Guess Why?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]