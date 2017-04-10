As Tesla's Model 3 Lags, How Much Longer Do YOU Think It Will Take For Its Production Ramp Up To Meet Their Original, Lofty Goals?

The much-awaiting Tesla Model 3 has been the main topic of discussion in 2017. With such a massive wait list and eager customers chasing this electric vehicle, it's a no brainer as to why.



One thing that's always stood out to us is Elon Musk's over-the-top optimism about the car and its future. That's because TSLA's history regarding forecasts has always been far too rosy.



The Model 3 is not an exception.



Way back in July Musk forecasted that the EV producer would have a rather quick ramp up. That would equate to an initial launch with a handover of 30 vehicles in July, 100 cars produced in August and a big jump in September with 1,500 cars built.



In reality, there was 220 Model 3s delivered and 260 vehicles built in September. The rather large delta has been attributed to "production bottlenecks."



Having said that, we've got to ask: How much longer do YOU think it will take for TSLA to get its production ramp up in line with its forecast?





Tesla gets more than its fair share of media hype, but it appears to be stumbling in the spotlight.

Citing "production bottlenecks," Tesla reported this week that it delivered only 220 Model 3 sedans and produced 260 in September. That's far below some pretty ambitious goals set out by its CEO, Elon Musk...







