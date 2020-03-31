Aston Martin Confirms DBX Funding, But No Timeline For Production

In a series of announcements this evening (30 March), Aston Martin has now formally confirmed F1 team Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll will take over as executive chairman on 20 April.

A rights issue has raised £536 million and a further £150m will be made available to the company.

That investment will allow Aston to put the DBX SUV into production imminently after the new St Athan facility returns to operation after its COVID-19-enforced shutdown last week, subject to any delays in the production chain. The first customer deliveries are planned this summer should the supply chain function as anticipated.

MDarringer

That's a nice color on the Ford Escape.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/31/2020 12:13:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

