Aston Martin DBX SUV Will Come With 542HP AMG Powerplant

Agent009 submitted on 9/25/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:13:50 AM

2 user comments | Views : 592 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Luxury sports car builder Aston Martin is no exception has been teasing its upcoming crossover dubbed DBX for quite some time now, but now it's officially confirmed that it will feature a V-8 engine under the hood.

In fact, the brand's most powerful V-8 to date.

On Wednesday, Aston revealed that the DBX will launch with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 sourced from none other than Mercedes-AMG, which doesn't come as a huge surprise as it already uses the platform in both the DB11 and Vantage sports cars. However, the DBX will generate a staggering 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.



Read Article


Aston Martin DBX SUV Will Come With 542HP AMG Powerplant

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Is that enough power for a new SUV that is going to be positioned well above a Porsche Cayenne Turbo S?

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 10:34:41 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

mre30

Might as well save $200,000 and just buy a Mercedes AMG GLC63 - sounds like its a reskin of the same vehicle.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/25/2019 10:44:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]