Aston Martin DBX SUV Will Come With 542HP AMG Powerplant

Luxury sports car builder Aston Martin is no exception has been teasing its upcoming crossover dubbed DBX for quite some time now, but now it's officially confirmed that it will feature a V-8 engine under the hood. In fact, the brand's most powerful V-8 to date. On Wednesday, Aston revealed that the DBX will launch with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 sourced from none other than Mercedes-AMG, which doesn't come as a huge surprise as it already uses the platform in both the DB11 and Vantage sports cars. However, the DBX will generate a staggering 542 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.



