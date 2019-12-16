Aston Martin FINALLY Confirms It Is Talking To Investors

Word on the street is Aston Martin is looking for new potential investors to speed up its business recovery process.

While the company’s chief executive Andy Palmer recently denied the information, it turns out that it is more than just a rumor. In a written statement issued to the London Stock Exchange and brought to our attention by Autocar, Aston Martin confirms it is open to talks with potential investors and interested parties.

"The Company confirms that is reviewing its funding requirements and various funding options," the statement says. "It is also engaged in early-stage discussions with potential strategic investors in relation to building longer term relationships which may or may not involve an equity investment. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."



User Comments

Car4life1

Ofcourse they are, and their latest offering an SUV based heavily off Mercedes components is an attempt to pay some bills and be more attractive to a potential investor.

That said, Mercedes will also be on the conference call vetting these potential bidders if they decide not to increase their 5% stake in Aston, part of the initial deal was Benz has to approve of any potential investor of Aston before contracts are printed.

