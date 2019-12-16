Aston Martin FINALLY Confirms It Is Talking To Investors

Word on the street is Aston Martin is looking for new potential investors to speed up its business recovery process. While the company’s chief executive Andy Palmer recently denied the information, it turns out that it is more than just a rumor. In a written statement issued to the London Stock Exchange and brought to our attention by Autocar, Aston Martin confirms it is open to talks with potential investors and interested parties. "The Company confirms that is reviewing its funding requirements and various funding options," the statement says. "It is also engaged in early-stage discussions with potential strategic investors in relation to building longer term relationships which may or may not involve an equity investment. A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate."



