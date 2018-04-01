Aston Martin May Answer The Tesla Roadster With An EV Sports Car Of It's Own

Aston Martin could target new Tesla Roadster with lightweight, pure-electric sports car, and our exclusive images preview how it could look

Aston Martin could launch a lightweight, pure-electric sports car to rival Tesla’s forthcoming next-generation Roadster as part of a wider push towards electrification, Auto Express has learned.



The British brand announced recently that it will sell 155 examples of the RapidE pure-electric car next year. And it has committed to having at least a mild-hybrid version of all its models by 2025.


User Comments

MDarringer

"Answer" Tesla at 2-3X the price? Now that's logical.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/4/2018 11:45:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

