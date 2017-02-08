Aston Martin Scoops Up Former Ferrari And Engine Head To Run EV Division

Aston Martin has recruited former Ferrari and Maserati engine head Joerg Ross as its new chief engineer for powertrains.

Ross will lead development of Aston Martin’s engines, gearboxes and electrification, bringing with him 25 years of engineering experience - 16 of which were in top-ranking positions in Italy, including at Ferrari’s Formula One team.

He has also spent time at at Ford and engineering firm FEV earlier in his career. Ross is leaving his role as Maserati’s head of advanced powertrains, which he has held since 2014, to join Aston Martin.



User Comments

MDarringer

Because FCA was so ahead of the game on EVs...

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/2/2017 8:09:14 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

