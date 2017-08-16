Aston Martin Sells Out Of Sexy Zagato Speedster And Shooting Brake Before They Debut

There are two more Aston Martin Vanquish Zagatos for you to lust after because the British automaker now adds Speedster and Shooting Brake variants in the stylish lineup of limited-edition models. The company will build just 28 Speedsters and 99 Shooting Brakes, and they will add to the existing planned production run of 99 Coupes and 99 Volantes.



The Speedster is a more hardcore version of the Volante that places a stylish nacelle behind each seat. Like the rest of the body, these parts are carbon fiber. The pieces evoke the double-bubble roof, which is a trademark of Zagato design. It's too late to buy one, though, because Aston Martin already has buyers for the entire production run. Deliveries start in 2018. The limited availability is a shame because this is a design triumph from a company that's already a master of automotive styling.













Read Article