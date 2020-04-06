Aston Martin Slashes Workforce By 20% - Production Volume To Be Reduced

Aston Martin has announced that it is looking to make up to 500 staff redundant and reduce production of its sports cars as it looks to save £30 million in a bid to improve cost efficiencies across its business as it fights to deliver profitable growth.

 

In an announcement to the stock exchange Aston Martin explained that its plan ‘requires a fundamental reset which includes a planned reduction in front-engined sports car production to rebalance supply to demands.’ It also confirmed that deliveries of the first DBX models are on track to be delivered this summer.



