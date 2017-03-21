Aston Martin To Discontinue V12 Rapide In Favor Of An EV Variant

Aston Martin has confirmed that the V12-powered Rapide we’re familiar with will soon be killed off to make way for an all-electric variant.

The company's chief executive Andy Palmer told Motoring that the Rapide will be initially replaced by the all-electric RapidE while later on the DBX crossover and a new Lagonda-badged sedan will indirectly take its position in the Aston Martin range.

“So obviously there’s a platform for the electric Rapide, so it has life in front of it, but the Rapide as you see it today is also going to be replaced by the DBX on one hand and the Lagonda on the other,” he revealed.

 



