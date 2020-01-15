Aston Martin's 542HP DBX Protoype Gets Run Through The Paces And It Is Going To Be A Beast

Ah, you spotted the litter of sponsor decals, though they’re really more of a distraction than a disguise.

Aston’s reminder that it’s not yet the finished article. I’m in Oman driving the DBX. The two are a good match – or rather Oman’s a good place to test Aston’s new SUV. The minor roads aren’t paved, sometimes aren’t even there. River beds sometimes serve the purpose. Where there is tarmac sometimes it’s beautiful, sometimes it’s in the process of crumbling back into rock.

Normally in an Aston Martin, off-road equals end of the road.

For $206,000 U.S., the Aston had better haul its junk swiftly using the transplanted Mercedes Benz drive train. It's really a pricey Frankenstein Aston.

It needs to do 4,000+ units a year. Not a bad target for a worldwide units sales figure. I think the goal is 2,000 units in 2020 and 4,000 in 2021. The install base of current clients should provide an easy path to capture sales from other brands.

