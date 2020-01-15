Aston Martin's 542HP DBX Protoype Gets Run Through The Paces And It Is Going To Be A Beast

Ah, you spotted the litter of sponsor decals, though they’re really more of a distraction than a disguise. Aston’s reminder that it’s not yet the finished article. I’m in Oman driving the DBX. The two are a good match – or rather Oman’s a good place to test Aston’s new SUV. The minor roads aren’t paved, sometimes aren’t even there. River beds sometimes serve the purpose. Where there is tarmac sometimes it’s beautiful, sometimes it’s in the process of crumbling back into rock.



Normally in an Aston Martin, off-road equals end of the road.



