Aston Martin's DBX SUV Gets A Workout At The Nordschleife

The Aston Martin DBX will be the British marque’s first foray into the high-end SUV segment, and as seen previously in Welsh forests, and more recently the frigid snow, prototypes have been undergoing an exhaustive testing regime. As a road-biased SUV though, it comes as no surprise to see it now putting in laps on the ubiquitous Nordschleife, perfecting its on-road driving manners.



The model seen in these images is still quite removed from the eventual production model, but we can instantly see that this will be a four-door, two-box (or sorts) SUV with a sloping rear roofline and high-waisted windowline. The overall shape is much sleeker than many high-end SUV rivals such as the Bentley Bentayga, having a profile more akin to the Maserati Levante or BMW X6 thanks to that long bonnet and sloping roofline.



