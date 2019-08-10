At $109 A Month The Hyundai IONIQ May Be The Best Kept Secret On The Lease Market Right Now

The $30,315 Hyundai IONIQ Electric is officially the cheapest lease available this month in the United States, according to CarsDirect. It might be easy to make such a claim with little research, simply based on ads we see on the internet. However, oftentimes, there are plenty of details and fine print that makes such ads unrealistic.

This doesn't seem to be the case here, and CarsDirect does break it all down nicely for us. First of all, the publication looked over a total of 380 leasing incentives for the month of October. The IONIQ Electric lease of just $109 per month is the clear frontrunner. Moreover, it can be had with as little as $0 down in California.