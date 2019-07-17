At The END Of The Year, Which Ride Will Have Captured MOST Of The Buzz? CORVETTE or BRONCO?

Uh oh! If you're Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) Jeep brand, you've got some work to do.



That's because if the rumors are true, Ford is going to be crashing the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Gladiator's party. And it's all about battling over truck supremacy.



You see, that's because the latest indications point to Ford expanding the Bronco portfolio, which should launch for the 2021 model year. In that move, it will add a Bronco pick-up truck to square up directly with the Gladiator.



This news got our wheels turning though. 2019 has been the year of really two autos so far. That would be the upcoming C8 Corvette as well as the all-new Bronco. It's gotten to the point where I've had multiple, non-car folks ask me my thoughts on things that technically do not exist.



So, we've got to wonder: When 2019 wraps up, WHICH vehicle will have captured the year's BUZZ? The Corvette or the Bronco?







Ford is planning to launch a pickup truck based on the 2021 Bronco SUV to compete with the just-minted Jeep Gladiator. The Ford Bronco pickup truck is scheduled for production in July 2024, according to AutoForecast Solutions, which indicates design and engineering began no more than a few months before the Jeep pickup launched. That launch date would be well within the lifecycle of the upcoming 2021 Bronco, a Ranger-based Jeep Wrangler competitor. Another source notes that with both a Ranger Raptor (based on the next-generation of that midsize pickup) and the Focus-based unibody 2021 Ford Courier on the way, he doesn’t expect the Bronco pickup earlier than calendar 2022...



