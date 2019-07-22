At What Cost? Ford Boasts About Higher Profits And Market Share With Mexican Built F-650 And F-750 Trucks

A 2015 move by Ford Motor Co. to shift production of its biggest trucks to Ohio from Mexico and stop buying their powertrains from outside suppliers has opened a new profit pipeline for hundreds of dealers and helped sales reach their highest level in more than 20 years. Combined sales of the F-650 and F-750 rose 83 percent in the first half of the year, according to Ford. The company said it had gained nearly 5 percentage points of share through April in the Class 6 and 7 chassis- cab segment. With almost 20 percent of the Class 6 and 7 chassis-cab market, the automaker now trails only truck manufacturers International and Freightliner.



