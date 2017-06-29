Audi A8 Will Detect Bumps And Adjust The Suspension Accordingly

gaf42 submitted on 6/29/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:49:56 PM

3 user comments | Views : 964 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Links: audi, a8

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It’s a new day, so it comes as no surprise Audi has another A8 preview ahead of the plush sedan’s premiere set for July 11 in Barcelona.

This time around, we get to find out the brand’s range topper will feature active suspension capable of automatically adjusting ahead of hitting a bump in the road.

How is that possible? A front-mounted camera will be in charge of scanning the road up ahead 18 times per second and then send the gathered information to the suspension, which in turn will pre-set itself to ensure a silky smooth ride.

Read Article


Audi A8 Will Detect Bumps And Adjust The Suspension Accordingly

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Wow, so Audi is catching up to where GM was more than a decade ago.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 8:47:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

NewQ

The S-Class and 7-Series do this already. Good on Audi for keeping up.

NewQ (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 10:09:28 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

I saw an Audi A8 on the road yesterday, and some things occurred to me:
1) I hardly ever see them
2) It didn't look like a luxury car-maker's top end
3) I don't think of them at all. I wonder if this is a widespread sentiment?

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/30/2017 11:02:52 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]