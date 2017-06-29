Audi A8 Will Detect Bumps And Adjust The Suspension Accordingly

It’s a new day, so it comes as no surprise Audi has another A8 preview ahead of the plush sedan’s premiere set for July 11 in Barcelona. This time around, we get to find out the brand’s range topper will feature active suspension capable of automatically adjusting ahead of hitting a bump in the road.



How is that possible? A front-mounted camera will be in charge of scanning the road up ahead 18 times per second and then send the gathered information to the suspension, which in turn will pre-set itself to ensure a silky smooth ride.



Read Article