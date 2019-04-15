Audi AI:ME Reveals A New Take On The Self Driving EV Segment

Audi doesn’t specify exactly when you’ll be able to summon this AI:ME self-driving city car to pick you up from Bingo, probably because our autonomous promised land is constantly slipping further into the future. However, it does paint a very clear picture of what its autonomous version of the Audi A3 will look like, once technology and legislation catches up.

Unlike the 2017 AIcon concept (AI is Audi’s autonomous sub-brand), which focused on long-range journeys and ditched the steering wheel altogether for Level 5 autonomy, the AI:ME is aimed specifically at urban driving. It’s Level 4, so equipped to handle hands-off driving in designated parts of cities, but has a steering wheel and pedals to hand back control elsewhere. It’s rear-wheel drive, all-electric with a 65kWh battery and has 168bhp at its disposal. But all this is inconsequential says Audi, because when a computer is taking care of the driving, it’s the interior ambience and functionality that matters.































