Audi’s new flagship SUV, the Q8, will go on sale early in 2018 and will be followed by a hot Audi SQ8 version, Auto Express can reveal.



Speaking exclusively to Auto Express, Audi’s board member for sales and marketing, Dietmar Voggenreiter said, “The Q8 is the brother or sister to the new A8 so it will be high-end luxury.

“But could there be a high performance SQ8 version? That’s something I would like to do.”