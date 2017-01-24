Audi Announces Personalized Paint Etching As An Option

Audi describes the solution as “paint etching,” and it can offer personalized designs for its customers with the setup. The first that have access to the new procedure are clients of the R8, which can receive a bespoke design on the side blades of the mid-engined model. The German brand even provided an example of paint etching, and you can see it in the photo gallery.

Audi says that the new feature works with a distinctive powder, that can roughen the clear lacquer on the surface of the paint to a depth of just a few thousandths of a millimeter, which is less than the thickness of a human hair.

