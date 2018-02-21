Audi Banishes The Toll Tag - Integrates Into Infotainment System

Audi said it will begin integrating automated toll payment technology into its U.

S. vehicles later this year that will allow drivers to pay tolls without the need for an additional device.

The integrated toll module is built into the vehicle's rearview mirror, which is supplied through Gentex Corp., and can be controlled through the vehicle's on-board infotainment system. Audi, in a statement Wednesday, said that the module is compatible with 98 percent of the toll infrastructure in the United States, as well as toll roads in parts of Canada and Mexico.


bw5011

Nice, i hate seeing that crap in the dash when i remember it.

bw5011 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/21/2018   

