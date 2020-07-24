Audi CEO Admits What No Other Automaker Will - Tesla Is YEARS Ahead of Them

Legacy automakers like Volkswagen, Jaguar, and Mercedes are currently racing to catch up with Tesla when it comes to electric vehicles.

The evidence, so far, is that they are all very much behind, and Audi is no exception, with its new-ish CEO saying Thursday they were years behind.

That’s despite the fact that Audi makes a car—the E-Tron—that has been well-reviewed and very much is in the space of Tesla Model X. Audi even issued a press release last week calling the E-Tron the “world market leader in its segment,” noting that 17,641 E-Trons were delivered in the first half of 2020 globally.



MDarringer

NO.

Audi was arrogant and thought the crap they put out as the Etron would thrill everyone. They think that because they are German they are infallible and people will buy blindly.

Their German arrogance is what caused them to get their skit kicked.

