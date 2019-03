The Audi TT could have a future after all, as an electrified vehicle, the company’s technical boss has suggested.

Recent speculation has suggested that a successor to the existing generation of the sports car does not feature in Audi’s product plans. The company has been focusing on rationalising its line-up to make it less complex for WLTP fuel economy tests - and it is also regrouping its efforts towards electrification and China-specific models.