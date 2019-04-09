Audi Completes The August Heat With A 3% Sales Increase

Agent009 submitted on 9/4/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:55:05 PM

0 user comments | Views : 706 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi of America reported a sales increase of 3 percent for August with the launch of the all-new Q3 and continued growth of A6, A7, A8.









Audi Completes The August Heat With A 3% Sales Increase

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]