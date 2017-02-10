Audi E-Tron FE04 – The new Formula E Racer

The Formula E championship has a bright future. Recently, few companies decided to step into this league, and innovations brought there will be used for next generations of their vehicles. One of them is German manufacturer Audi.

By recognizing the importance of evolution, the carmaker is trying to produce the highest level all-electronic model. The latest one is the Audi E-Tron FE04. In Formula E, the German company has good results. However, they have cooperation with Schaeffler.

Nevertheless, competing in this championship is not the ultimate goal of Audi. They will move forward and probably launch some other vehicles as all electric. Some other companies are already expanding their lineup with crossovers and sedans, and it is definitely the future of car industry.

The German company is one of the leaders in many segments. They are very successful, and the same should happen in electric class. The Audi E-Tron FE04 will be next step in the evolution of their products. Some of the innovative details are Quattro and hybrid models. Before that, we could see TDI and TFSI. Nevertheless, the FE04 e-Tron is not the first of a kind in the family.





