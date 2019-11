Following the concept’s showing in 2017 at the Shanghai motor show, and the reveal of the production E-tron, Audi has teased a sleeker, Sportback variant of the all-electric SUV. The full reveal will take place later today at the Los Angeles motor show.

Built on the MLB platform that underpins the Q7, the model will share many of the same design features as the standard car, with the addition of a sloping roofline and other subtle design tweaks.