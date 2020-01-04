Audi First Quarter Sales Dive 14% As Coronavirus Takes Over

Agent009 submitted on 4/1/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:18 PM
Audi of America Q1 2020 sales fell 14% to 41,367 units as global pandemic impacts March results.
— Agent009
