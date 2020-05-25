Audi Formula E Driver Disqualified For Using A Professional Esports Ringer

Daniel Abt, who usually drives for Audi in the Formula E electric car racing series, was fined and disqualified from the remainder of the Race At Home Challenge online series this weekend that had replaced regular Formula E races since the pandemic began after he confessed to allegations that he had someone else drive for him.

According to a report from motorsports site The Race, Abt was accused of having a professional esports competitor drive for him during the Berlin E-Prix yesterday, the fifth round of competition since the online series began.