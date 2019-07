Audi has revealed the 2020 S6 that's headed to America, and unlike the one destined for Europe, it won't be powered by a diesel engine. Using a gas-powered, 2.9-liter twin-turbo V-6 paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid system, Germany's latest sporty executive four-door boasts 444 horsepower, almost as many pound-feet of torque (443 to be exact), and can do zero to 60 in 4.4 seconds. That's a lot of fours.



