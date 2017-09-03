Audi Has An Electric Hypercar Under Consideration

Audi is considering launching a hypercar to rival the likes of the Mercedes Project One and Aston Martin Valkyrie.



The project was revealed by CEO Rupert Stadler at the Geneva motor show, but it is thought to only be at an early development stage. If it goes ahead, the hypercar is likely to be launched towards the end of the decade, when Audi has committed to having three electric production cars on sale. The so-called Audi Q6 e-tron SUV will be the first to be launched next autumn, potentially under the e-tron brand name.







