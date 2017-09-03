Audi Has An Electric Hypercar Under Consideration

Agent009 submitted on 3/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:23:16 PM

0 user comments | Views : 460 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Audi is considering launching a hypercar to rival the likes of the Mercedes Project One and Aston Martin Valkyrie.



The project was revealed by CEO Rupert Stadler at the Geneva motor show, but it is thought to only be at an early development stage. If it goes ahead, the hypercar is likely to be launched towards the end of the decade, when Audi has committed to having three electric production cars on sale. The so-called Audi Q6 e-tron SUV will be the first to be launched next autumn, potentially under the e-tron brand name.



Read Article


Audi Has An Electric Hypercar Under Consideration

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]