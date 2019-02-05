Audi Of America Shows Its CEO The Door — What Is The Brand's BIGGEST Problem That's KILLING Its Sales?

After less than half a year at the helm of Audi of America, President Mark Del Rosso has stepped down, effective immediately.



He will be replaced on an interim basis by COO Cian O'Brien. In a news release announcing the executive changes, Audi did not elaborate on Del Rosso's departure.



In December, Del Rosso succeeded Scott Keogh, who became CEO of Volkswagen Group of America in November. He previously headed Bentley's Americas division and spent nine years as COO of Audi of America...



Read Article