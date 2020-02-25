Audi Pauses e-Tron Production Because It Can't Get Enough Batteries

Audi has reportedly paused assembly of its all-electric e-Tron to address production issues that include battery supply bottlenecks.

It’s not uncharted territory for the model. Audi had to delay the model’s launch over claimed software changes in 2018, though it was known that corporate parent Volkswagen Group was having trouble with battery supplier LG Chem at the time. Since then, the crossover’s short life has been a well-publicized series of victories and failures.

Outselling rivals like the Jaguar I-Pace by a margin of almost two to one, Audi delivered 5,369 e-Trons in the United States in 2019 despite it not being available for the full year.



User Comments

SuperCarEnthusiast

The e-Tron is selling so well that it ran out of batteries to make more e-Trans. Don’t you wish Tesla had that type of problem? Rumor has it that because it selling so well, Audi e-Tron will be discontinued.

SuperCarEnthusiast (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 10:55:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

dlin

Soon many MFR don't need to...

dlin (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 11:06:36 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

malba2367

Battery supply will be the bottleneck for lots of automakers...Tesla has a big advantage here. Ford Mach E availability will also be small initially, and is limited by battery availability which are coming from LG in Poland just like Audi. Etron is not being discontinued...future Audi EVs will be part of the regular lineup and not a stand alone model.

malba2367 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 6:05:36 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Are you sure that it's not because they aren't selling?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:00:31 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

carloslassiter

"Lack of batteries" sounds better.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 2/25/2020 8:13:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

