Audi Pipelines Electrified RS Versions for 2020 LA Auto Show Debut

Audi Sport’s electrification strategy is thought to include a high-end version of the E-Tron GT.

Believed to bear the RS E-Tron GT moniker, it should follow in the footsteps of the regular car and is expected to debut at the 2020 Los Angeles Auto Show.

 

Quoting Audi Sport’s Managing Director, Julius Seebach, Autocar reports that the standard and S variants of the electric car will herald the arrival of the RS-branded model. The E-Tron GT will share its architecture with the Porsche Taycan, although it’s unknown whether it will be offered with the same outputs, namely 523, 670 and 751 HP found in the Taycan 4S, Turbo and Turbo S respectively.



MDarringer

RS isn't a brand. It's a trim level.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/2/2020 10:24:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

