Audi is working on its first electric sedan, the e-tron GT, unveiled at the LA auto show last year. It is now starting preparation work at a factory in Germany to start production in ‘late 2020’.



The Audi e-tron GT impressed many with design when it was unveiled last year.

The German automaker also surprised some by saying that they will be quick to bring the car to market by leveraging the powertrain developed by Porsche for the Taycan.