Audi Pulls A Rabbit Out Of The Hat In October With A 19.4% Leap In Sales

Agent009 submitted on 11/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:30:57 PM
1 user comments | Views : 860 | Category: Auto Sales | Source: www.autospies.com
Audi October sales are up 19 percent; 2019 A6, A7, Q8 drive growth year over year.
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
A4 and specially A6 numbers are almost unbelievable. — Miamidrive (View Profile)
A4 and specially A6 numbers are almost unbelievable.
— Miamidrive (View Profile)
Posted on 11/1/2019 6:10:59 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news