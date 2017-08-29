Audi Pushes Forward With Solar Cell Sunroofs

Audi will be pairing with Altra Devices, a Chinese photovoltaic cell developer, to produce solar energy-capturing glass roofs for the luxury car brand.

The solar-embedded panoramic roofs are expected to be transparent, and will generate enough energy to power a vehicle’s air conditioning system, heated seats, onboard electronic devices, and other accessories. Audi believes that the solar roof could one day be used to charge electric vehicles.

“That would be a milestone along the way to achieving sustainable, emission-free mobility,” said Audi’s Board of Management Member for Procurement Dr. Bernd Martens, according to Reuters.



