Audi Q2L E-Tron Crossover To Debut In Shanghai - But Will It Have Decent Range?

Audi has a number of major premieres for the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show, which will open its gates next Tuesday, April 16, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center.

The first is the Q2L E-Tron, the brand’s smallest electric SUV that comes with an electric motor, which pushes out 134 hp (136 PS / 100 kW) and 214 lb-ft (290 Nm) of torque, on the front axle. The 38 kWh battery will allow it to travel for up to 165 miles (265 km) on a single charge, as per the local homologation standards.