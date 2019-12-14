Audi RS Celebrates 25 Years With All-new RS Package Available Across RS Vehicles

To celebrate a quarter of a century of Audi RS, the Ingolstadt marque has launched a new package for its high-performance line-up. Available on models from the TT RS to the new RS7, order books for the ‘anniversary package 25 years of RS’ are open now, with prices starting from around £8000. The year 1994 marked the beginning for Audi RS, when the RS2 Avant was launched as the world’s fastest estate car. Volvo’s 850R would soon come to compete, but with the late Ferdinand Piëch having turned to Porsche for its development, not much could come close. Respectable even today, a 2.2-litre turbocharged five-cylinder put 315bhp and 302lb ft of torque to the tarmac, good for a 5.4sec 0-62mph time and 163mph top speed...



NOTE: It's not clear if this package will be available in the U.S. market.





