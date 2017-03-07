Audi Racks Up ANOTHER Positive Month With a 5.3% Gain In June Sales

Audi of America reported a June sales increase of 5. 3 percent to 19,416 vehicles, as the all-new Q5 and the all-new-to-the-U.S. A5 Sportback helped drive the demand. June was the 78th consecutive month of record sales for Audi of America and the third-best sales month in the brand’s U.S. history. The previous June record was set last year with 18,445 deliveries. Through the first half of the year, Audi has sold 102,971 vehicles in the U.S., more than in any full year prior to 2010. Deliveries of the new Q5 rose to 4,498 and have risen 17 percent for the year. Q7 sales rose 19 percent over last June to 3,114 and have risen 14 percent year-to-date. Q3 rose 1.3 percent to 1,741. Total Audi SUV sales were 9,353. Through the first half of the year, Audi SUV sales have risen 14 percent to 51,565. Deliveries of the new A5 coupe, Sportback and Cabriolet, more than doubled to 2,374 vehicles. The A4 sedan posted sales of 3,022, a 7.9 percent increase for the month and 16 percent year-to-date, as Audi sedans continue to outperform a challenging sedan market overall. Audi car sales rose 3.8 percent to 10,063. “The design, technology and quality of our new models are drawing customers to Audi showrooms and helping us do well in a tightening market,” said Cian O’Brien, chief operating officer, Audi of America. “The rollout of the Q5 and the arrival of the RS 3 and TT RS this summer, give us confidence that Audi will continue to win new fans.”



