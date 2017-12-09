Audi Reveals The 2018 RS4 Avant With A Stunning 0-60 Time Of Only 4.1 Seconds!

Agent009 submitted on 9/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:27:53 AM
After dropping the veils off the limited edition R8 V10 RWS last night, Audi has now presented the new generation RS4 Avant, at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
Motivation comes from a 2.9-liter TFSI biturbo V6 engine that makes 450PS (444hp) and 600Nm (443lb-ft) of torque, pushed to the Quattro all-wheel drive through a tweaked 8-speed automatic transmission, with optimized gear changing.The 0 to 100km/h (62mph) sprint takes just 4.1 seconds, and top speed is electronically limited to 250km/h (155mph), but it can be increased to 280km/h (174mph), with the optional RS Dynamic Package.Frankfurt Motor ShowFrankfurt Motor ShowRead Article
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.— Agent009
Love the rear quarter panel view.— jeffgall
