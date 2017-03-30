Audi SQ5 Fake Exhaust Tips Do Not Hurt The Sound

It’s no secret that manufacturers are using fake exhaust pipes these days. Some companies even simulate the sound of bigger and more powerful engines through special flaps in the exhaust system. But what you are about to see is a new level of fakery.



What you are looking at is the sexy Audi SQ5 – a high-performance SUV powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged engine good for 354 horsepower (260 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters). The vehicle has an appealing look with sporty body kit and fat quad exhausts.



