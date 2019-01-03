Audi Sales Hit A Wall In February - Down 12.2% For Month

Agent009 submitted on 3/1/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:28:04 PM
Audi sales hit a brick wall in February with a decline of 12.
2%. Even sales of the normally hot Q5 crossover suffered at the hands of a brutal month.
If Audi wants to stay around, that styling has got to go, you’ve rested on your laurels for 20 years in the styling department.The brand has great quality, interiors, tech, innovation but it’s covered in the most dull packaging on the market. The Q3 and A3 are no longer exciting young professionals/students and the high end offerings simply cannot survive in an S Class and Navigator world — Car4life1 (View Profile)
This should be a worrisome sign for the brand. Four consecutive months of decline (and I think double-digit declines). Even with the new Q8 adding 900 to the total and apparently the new A6 resonating with buyers, they still show a significant decline. The Q5 can't continue to carry the brand. CPO sales gains appear to be strong. Is that an indication that Audi's product evolution just aren't compelling enough and/or distinctive enough to drive buyers into new-car showrooms? — cidflekken (View Profile)
