Audi Says RS Models Will Remain All-Wheel-Drive For Now

BMW’s M division is slowly moving towards an all-wheel-drive layout for most of its models - and this move includes not only the company’s SUV offerings but also its fast sedans and coupes.

Or, put another way, the Bavarians are getting into Audi Sport territory where they will have to compete against performance AWD cars of the highest class. And this won’t change in the future.

While a switch to rear-wheel-drive layouts would help Audi meet the ever-stricter emissions standards around the world, the marque recently confirmed it’ll stay true to its roots and will continue to rely on its famous Quattro AWD system. Or, at least, that’s what Audi Sport's sales and marketing boss claims.



