It would appear that Audi is giving up on introducing Level 3 autonomous technology on its current A8 flagship model, which is due for a facelift next year.

A senior Audi executive told Autonews Europe that the German carmaker simply doesn’t have enough time to make its eyes-off autonomous system compliant in the A8. Initially, Audi wanted to activate Traffic Jam Pilot for the A8 in markets where governments allowed it.