Audi Somewhat Recovers From The April Disaster - Sales Down Only 2.2% For Month

Audi seems to have somewhat recovered from a 21% sales slide in April with a 2.
2% decline in May Sales.
E-tron sales are off to a strong start in first month! 2019 Q3 should be arriving by next month. — snowboard7 (View Profile)
Looks like the A class sedan is already affecting the A3, glad to see such strong showings for the Q7 though, I liked the 1st generation better design wise but it appears the current gen is getting the job done beating the X7 and ancient GLS— Car4life1 (View Profile)
