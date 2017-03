There’s bad news for anyone still holding out hope that Audi might bring the Sport Quattro concept to market because Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann boss says the project is dead.



“It’s a nice dream,” Winkelmann told Car and Driver. “but I think we have so much in front of us that the most important thing is to get the lineup where we need it. I think there is the opportunity for a very limited car, but this is not my top priority at the moment.”





